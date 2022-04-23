Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $587,000 Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,575,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,577,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

