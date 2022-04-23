Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,975.69.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,480.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,529.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,623.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.