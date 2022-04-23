Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 529.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 426,595 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 479,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 416,915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 315,906 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 646.2% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 349,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 302,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 262,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

