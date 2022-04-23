Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $206,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of RWK opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.