Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PTNR stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
