Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

PTNR stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

