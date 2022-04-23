PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,075 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

