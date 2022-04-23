PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

