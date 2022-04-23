PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 82,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

