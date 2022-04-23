PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

