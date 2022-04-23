PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $264.56 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.28.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.20.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

