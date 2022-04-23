PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $264.56 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.28.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.20.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

