Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

PAYX traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 2,375,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,173. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

