PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of 440.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCTEL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PCTEL by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PCTEL by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.