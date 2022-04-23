Peel Hunt Upgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,476.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

