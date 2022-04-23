Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PNR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

