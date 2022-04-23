Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $157.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

