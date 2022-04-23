pEOS (PEOS) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

pEOS (PEOS) traded down 52.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. pEOS has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $2,541.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

