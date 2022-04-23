PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 91.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $88,291.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00214157 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

