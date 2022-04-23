PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,654,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 89,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,845. The company has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

