Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($217.20) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €228.46 ($245.66).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €193.65 ($208.23) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €198.53. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

