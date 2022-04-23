Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOOF stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

