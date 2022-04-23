Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.460 EPS.

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after buying an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.