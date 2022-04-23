Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $39,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $83.62. 3,458,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,561. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

