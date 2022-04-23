Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3,785.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,561. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

