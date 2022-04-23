Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.92. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

