Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.92. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
