Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) to report sales of $62.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Phreesia reported sales of $48.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $273.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.01 million to $275.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $351.24 million, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $354.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 70.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 293,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,385. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

