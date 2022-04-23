Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to report sales of $127.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.52 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $113.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $519.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $543.54 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

