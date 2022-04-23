PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 39.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schiavi & Co LLC owned about 59.48% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $52,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFUS. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 477.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 167,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFUS traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60.

