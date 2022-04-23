PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $60,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 244,200 shares of company stock worth $1,101,396.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

