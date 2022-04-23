Plumas Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $201.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.59. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.