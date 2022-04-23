Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Pool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.340-$19.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.34-19.09 EPS.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $11.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a one year low of $401.51 and a one year high of $582.27.

Get Pool alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pool by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pool by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.