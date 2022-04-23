Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Shares of POOL opened at $415.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool has a 12 month low of $401.51 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

