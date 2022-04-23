Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.340-$19.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.34-19.09 EPS.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $11.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.74. The stock had a trading volume of 504,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a 12 month low of $401.51 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Pool by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

