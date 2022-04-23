Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Popular stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $79.55. 678,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44. Popular has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

