Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

POR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

