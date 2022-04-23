PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.900 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.85. 3,250,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

