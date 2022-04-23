PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a na rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.51.

TSE:PSK opened at C$17.18 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.65.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,960 over the last three months.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

