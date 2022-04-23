Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.92.

PLD opened at $168.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

