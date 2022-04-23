Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $138.14 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $8.40 or 0.00021147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00034062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00104392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.