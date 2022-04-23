PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.68. 1,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

