ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 610,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,466,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.