PYA Waltman Capital LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,591,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,124. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.