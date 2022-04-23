PYA Waltman Capital LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

HON traded down $5.31 on Friday, hitting $190.63. 3,039,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,746. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.