Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.60 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $62.60 million and approximately $75.26 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.73 or 0.07443815 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.59 or 0.99973200 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

