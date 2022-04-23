Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $21.78 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.12.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 8,443 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $242,736.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

