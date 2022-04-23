Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $344-$346 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.54 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.020 EPS.

NYSE XM opened at $21.78 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.12.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,189,000 after purchasing an additional 315,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 977,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 211,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

