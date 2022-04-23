Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.02 EPS.

NYSE XM opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.12.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

