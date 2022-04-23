Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 10,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $10.59 on Friday, reaching $372.65. 752,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.99 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

