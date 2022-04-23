Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys 1,722 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.66% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 49,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.