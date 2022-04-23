Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys 23,101 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 387.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$50.26 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

